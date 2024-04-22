Article 370 gets great response on Netflix





Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk hit theaters simultaneously, sparking anticipation among audiences. Despite expectations for Vidyut's action-packed film, Yami's political drama emerged victorious in the clash.Article 370, led by Yami Gautam, has now found a new home on Netflix India after its successful theatrical run earlier. The film, which garnered significant attention upon release, delves into the aftermath of unrest in Kashmir in 2016. Zooni Haksar, a local agent, is entrusted with a covert mission by Rajeshwari Swaminathan to resolve terrorism and economic strife by revoking Article 370 peacefully.Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for his acclaimed work in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370 features a talented ensemble cast including Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, and others.The film's strength lies in its compelling screenplay, which sheds light on the complex origins and demise of Article 370. While it offers a fairly accurate historical account, some critics note its omission of the plight of Kashmiris, suggesting room for improvement in this aspect.Despite its shortcomings, Article 370 has been well-received by audiences since its arrival on Netflix India. Viewers have showered the film with praise, celebrating its honest portrayal of the contentious subject matter. Its neutral stance appeals to a wide audience spectrum, drawing both supporters and critics of the abrogation act.As opinions continue to form around the film, its ability to provoke thoughtful discussion remains evident. Whether it will sway perceptions or merely reinforce existing beliefs remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Article 370's impact on the cinematic landscape is undeniable, marking a significant contribution to the discourse on Kashmir and its political landscape.