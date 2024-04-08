Will Premalu Revive Aha's Fortunes?

Malayalam Cinema Premalu, which was released in February is one of the highest grossers of Malayalam cinema in recent times. This film has not just entertained the Malayalam audience, but also all the movie lovers across the South.This youthful drama is something the youngsters have enjoyed the most and have made it a huge success at the box office. Those who did not watch the film in the theatres, have been waiting to watch it on the OTT platforms, and this film will now be streaming from April 12 on none other than Aha Video in Telugu. All those people who have been waiting for its digital streaming can now gear up for its release on April 12.The dubbed version of the film did well at the Telugu box office. Well, now that many are eagerly waiting to watch this film on OTT, will this rush be of any help to Aha? There were a lot of headlines about this platform running in losses and that it is likely to be sold. Meanwhile, it even disappeared from Play Store for a day and that even increased the doubts, hinting that something is brewing inside the organisation. Now, let us see if this is going to be of any help to Aha financially and bring profits.