Will Ed Sheeran change the fate of Kapil Sharma?Kapil Sharma Show is a favourite to many. This entertainment show, hosted by Kapil Sharma was once aired on Sony TV. The comedy show has a huge fan base and almost every big Hindi film wants to promote their film on the show. A couple of pan-Indian films such as RRR also made it to the show. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's episode has a massive number of date views.



The show underwent a makeover and is now streaming on Netflix exclusively, titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Almost six episodes are available on Netflix to watch and the first episode saw Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor as guests. Recently even Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol were seen. But the show, when it comes to the views, has not been doing well and this has become a concern to Kapil Sharma and Netflix.

In its debut week, the show debuted in third place with approximately 2.5 million views but experienced a significant drop thereafter. By the fourth week of its release, it plummeted to a mere 3.9 million views, marking the second-lowest viewership during its tenure on Netflix.

Now, soon, the episode with Ed Sheeran is going to air and this episode is expected to change the fate of the show and increase the views as the audience from the west will also be interested in watching him on an Indian show.