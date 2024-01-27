Will Hyderabadi Youtuber Get Lucky on Bigg Boss 17?

As the seventeenth season of the Hindi Bigg Boss approaches its grand finale this Sunday, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Among the remaining contestants in the house, two individuals with a Telugu connection have emerged as strong contenders for the coveted title.Mannara Chopra, a familiar face in Telugu cinema with multiple film credits to her name, is making waves in the Bigg Boss house. Her journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges, earning her a spot in the top five. Fans of Mannara Chopra, who have witnessed her acting prowess in Telugu films, are rooting for her to clinch the title.Joining Mannara in the top five is the popular Hyderabadi Youtuber, Arun Mashetty. Known for his engaging content on YouTube, Arun has managed to strike a chord with the audience in the Bigg Boss house. His unique personality and approach to the game have garnered him a significant fan following, securing his place among the top contenders.The voting process is currently in full swing, and the latest buzz suggests that both Arun and Mannara are likely to secure spots in the top three this season. The anticipation is building, and it is rumored that the title clash might come down to a fierce battle between Mannara Chopra and the renowned stand-up comedian Munnavar Faruqui.Adding another layer of competition to the mix is actress Ankita Lokhande, known not just for her acting skills but also for being the ex-girlfriend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita is making a strong bid for the top spot in the finale.The grand finale, scheduled for this Sunday, promises to be a nail-biting affair as the contestants vie for the winner's title. For Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashetty, who have showcased resilience and entertainment value throughout the season, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable.As fans eagerly await the final outcome, the Telugu audience is rallying behind Mannara and Arun, wishing them the best of luck for the intense battle ahead. The grand finale will undoubtedly be a culmination of weeks of drama, emotions, and strategic gameplay, determining who emerges as the ultimate champion of Bigg Boss 17.