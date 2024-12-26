Baby John OTT Release Date and Platform: When to Watch Varun Dhawan’s Action Drama Online?

The action-packed drama, Baby John released today on December 25, 2024 coinciding with the festive Christmas season. Directed by Kalees, the film is Varun Dhawan’s big-screen comeback following his appearance in Stree 2. Backed by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films and A for Apple Productions, the movie is expected to deliver an engaging story full of drama and action.





Meanwhile, many fans are curious about when and where they can stream Baby John. Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has secured the movie's streaming rights. If Bollywood’s usual release patterns are followed, Baby John will likely premiere on OTT platforms in late February 2025 two months after its theatrical debut. However an official confirmation is yet to be announced.





More About Baby John





Baby John revolves around a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) whose life changes dramatically due to unforeseen events. To protect his family, the DCP embarks on a dangerous journey overcoming numerous obstacles. The film is remake of Tamil blockbuster Theri (2016) starring Vijay Thalapathy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.





This Hindi remake features Varun Dhawan in an intense action role with Keerthy Suresh making her Bollywood debut. The film also has Wamiqa Gabbi in key role. Music of the film is composed by Thaman S while cinematography is done by Kiran Koushik and editing by Ruben. The movie also bagged advance ticket sales indicating a strong opening day at the box office.