Loveyapa OTT Release Date Confirmed

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the Sridevi-Boney Kapoor duo, has been trying to connect with the audience. So far, Khushi has acted in three movies (read The Archies, Loveyapa, and Nadaaniyan), none of which have performed well at the box office.



Loveyapa was released in theaters on February 7, 2025. Unfortunately, the film received mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office. Directed by Advaith Chandan, it is now all set for its OTT release. The film will be streaming on JioCinema from April 4, 2025.



A remake of the 2022 release, Love Today, the rom-com was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and reportedly managed to collect Rs 10 crore by the end of its theatrical run.



Loveyapa was criticized for its pacing issues and its mechanical quality. Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Kulshreshth, Devishi Madaan, Tanvika Parlikar, Arnav Roy, Kavita Kaushik and Sudesh Lehri feature in different roles.

