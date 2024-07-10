Kalki 2898 AD Locks OTT release date

The final stages of the theatrical run for Kalki 2898 AD are upon us and it has been a big box office success. However, allegations have been made regarding number fudging in Telugu cinema, which is a common occurrence. Nonetheless, even looking at the trade figures; Kalki 2898 AD had a strong showing considering especially Prabhas’ post-Baahubali avatar.The film owes its triumph not only to its plot and direction but also to an ensemble cast that left viewers awe-struck. It has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajendra Prasad, Shobana, Shashwata Chatterjee and Deepika Padukone amongst others as part of it giving out memorable performances.Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the second part of Kalki 2898 AD directed by Shankar. Though details about the sequel are still kept under wraps, movie lovers are eagerly awaiting it.Meanwhile, concerning when will Kalki 2898 AD be available on OTT platforms? Well, they have split rights between two major services. Prime Video India is going to stream it in Telugu, Tamil Kannada and Malayalam while Netflix India shall make available this Hindi version.Although the release might take slightly more time than the Hindi version, sources indicate that perhaps from August 15th other languages versions could begin streaming on Prime Video India. Thus far this date is unconfirmed but with the possible Independence Day release date there is increased anticipation surrounding its digital debut.The year 2898 AD Kalki has been a major hit in theaters and is poised to do well on OTT platforms. With A-list stars, good box office returns and an awaited second installment the film now stands as one of the most notable works in Telugu film industry. Movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the official OTT announcement of this movie so they can watch it again at their home convenience.