Saadat Hasan Manto's classic tale Hatak now available in Kannada and Telugu





In the week leading up to International Women's Day (March), watch Sadat Hasan Manto's timeless feminist tale ‘Hatak’ which is about a sex worker's quest for true love and respect. The story narrated by well-known actor Sadiya Siddiqui is now also available in Kannada and Telugu for audiences in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.The narrative revolves around Sugandhi who despite her vocation continues to hope for a soulful connection. Once when she is rejected and insulted by a client, she is forced to reevaluate her life and her relationship with a man she is beginning to trust.



Directed by Seema Pahwa, the story is part of Zee Theatre's literary anthology, 'Koi Baat Chale'.



When: 3rd March



Where: Tata Play Theatre



