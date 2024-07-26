Bigg Boss OTT 3: Accidental eviction triggers controversy







In a surprising turn of events, this week’s eviction on Bigg Boss OTT 3 was accidentally revealed by its creators through their social media handles. Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari were nominated but it seems the journey of Vishal Pandey in the show will come to an end this week.It was not long after which Jio Cinema deleted its official Instagram handle post about the eviction of Vishal Pandey. This early announcement drew attention and gave away too much information about the episode before it aired.Fans and friends were quick to react to this post by Vishal Pandey. Social media star Sameeksha Sud wrote about his disbelief that “@vishalpandey_21 I hope this isn't true. Vishal doesn't deserve this. The show deserves decent people to be on it, not criminals.”Similarly, social media sensation Aliya Hamidi said, “If they're planning to evict vishal, I’m sorry I'm gonna lose all my faith in the makers! What a biased show! I wonder which respected artist would even want to enter Bigg Boss next season if decent people are being treated this way! I’m sorry, if they evict Vishal; I'm not watching rest of this season @vishalpandey_21.”In terms of highlights that captured viewers’ imaginations during his stay in BBOTT 3, one should mention his tiff with Armaan Malik. Starting when Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria that “Bhabhi pasand hai” while talking about Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, this comment caused a stir on social media and sparked heated debates within the house.Things went even further after Payal Malik, Armaan’s first wife, exposed Vishal’s statement during the weekend ka vaar episode resulting in a physical clash where Armaan slapped Vishal. Armaan bore the brunt of his violent act, having been nominated for the entire season.Nevertheless, amidst this chaos, Vishal was reassured of his parent's support during another weekend ka vaar episode where they vouched for him. In one of the most recent episodes, Armaan once again confronted Vishal during a zombie task by pushing him; hence raising the bar to more drama.The accidental eviction announcement has added an extra twist to Bigg Boss OTT 3 as it unfolds. With fans and friends reacting strongly to Vishal Pandey’s news, upcoming episodes are promising much drama and high emotions.