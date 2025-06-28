Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting: ZEE5 Denies Copyright Infringement Claims

Recently, Prashanth Dimmalla filed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement of his work against ZEE5's original series Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting and its scriptwriter. In a statement, ZEE5 has found fault with the ETV Win series makers holding a live press conference when the issue is sub judice.



ZEE5 has clarified that they offered Mr. Dimmalla a preview of their original series to allow him to assess any resemblance to his script. However, Mr. Dimmalla and others proceeded to hold a live media press conference and launched a "vilification campaign" against ZEE5, without taking the opportunity to view the content. ZEE5 states this was done without any evidence to substantiate the claim of infringement.



ZEE5 categorically denied the allegations and strongly condemned the spread of "misinformation aimed at damaging its reputation."



ZEE5 considered Mr. Dimmalla's actions "reckless and irresponsible, particularly in disseminating false information." They stated that legal action has already been initiated against Mr. Dimmalla and others for making "defamatory statements against the company."

