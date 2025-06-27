Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting Review 

Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Charan Lakkaraju



Director: Krishna Poluru

Producer: KV Sriram

Director Krishna Poluru, who rose to fame with the web series Recce, is back with Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting. Abhignya Vuthaluru plays the leading role in the latest series. Without further ado, let’s dive into the review of Viraatapalem PC Meena.



Plot:The story is set in the 1980s. The remote village of Viraatapalem is gripped by a deadly curse: every bride dies on her wedding day, halting marriages for over a decade. When the fearless police constable Meena (Abhignya Vuthaluru) is transferred to the village, she begins to uncover the mystery behind the curse. She witnesses a couple, Malli and Ranga, get married, and soon after, Malli dies. Determined to find the truth, Meena starts investigating.

Will Meena uncover the real reason behind the curse? Will she end up marrying the village president’s son? If she does, will she fall victim to the curse like the others? To find out, one must watch the series on Zee5.



Analysis:

The series, directed by Krishna Poluru, suffers from several issues that hinder audience engagement and overall quality. The core story lacks depth. The plot is not developed adequately, giving rise to an undercooked screenplay. This contributes to a predictable and routine narrative. There are suspenseful scenes throughout the series with potency, but none of that remains realized.



The entry of a female constable in the cursed village of Viraatpalem stuns everyone. They doubt her intentions, and when she starts asking probing questions, she is discouraged by the men around her. The web series offers a commentary on the workplace issues faced by women in male-dominated professions. The build-up of suspense is reasonably okay. A startling decision taken by the female protagonist puts her in harm's way. Will her bravery in going to any lengths for truth pay off?



Abhignya's character comes with an issue with character development, and the portrayal of the character's emotional arc. The performances from the cast are half here, half there. This is a critical flaw, as authentic acting is essential for bringing a story to life and making characters believable. Strong, authentic performances could have undoubtedly elevated the series.



Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju, Gowtham Raju and Satish feature in different roles. With the story written by Divya Thejaswi Pera, the film's screenplay is penned by Vikram Kumar Kandimalla. The background score is by Rohith Kumar, while Farooq Hundekar has edited the show. Mahesh K Swaroop's cinematography is uneven. Mihiraamsh's music is okayish.



Verdict:



Viraatapalem starts with a promising premise of a cursed village and a determined female constable, but unfortunately, it gets lost in its own underdeveloped plot. Despite flashes of potential in its suspense and commentary on workplace gender dynamics, the series ultimately delivers a predictable and routine narrative. Weak character development for the lead and inconsistent performances from the cast prevent the story from truly coming alive.

