Top 5 South Indian Crime Thrillers to Watch on OTT Platforms





Crime thrillers have an undeniable allure, gripping audiences with their suspenseful narratives and intense characters. With the plethora of options available on various OTT platforms, choosing the perfect crime thriller to indulge in can be overwhelming. Fear not, as we present the top 5 South Indian crime thrillers currently streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.1. Vikram - ZEE5Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a Tamil action-thriller featuring powerhouse performances by Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. The story follows Vikram, the leader of an undercover black ops team, as they embark on a mission to dismantle a notorious drug lord's empire in Chennai. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and unexpected plot twists, Vikram promises an electrifying viewing experience.2. Yashoda - NetflixMaking her debut as a producer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a riveting performance in the Telugu crime-drama Yashoda. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is inspired by true events and revolves around Yashoda, a woman accused of a gruesome murder. Delving into the complexities of justice and innocence, Yashoda keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative and compelling characters.3. Drishyam 2 - Disney+ HotstarThe sequel to the acclaimed Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2 reunites audiences with Georgekutty, portrayed by Mohanlal, as he faces new challenges to protect his family. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film delves deeper into the aftermath of the events from the first installment, unraveling layers of deception and suspense. With stellar performances and a gripping storyline, "Drishyam 2" is a must-watch for fans of the genre.4. Kantara - Netflix and Amazon Prime VideoKantara emerges as a dark horse in the realm of Kannada cinema, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and atmospheric setting. Directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the lead role, the film explores the secrets lurking beneath the surface of a quaint South Karnataka village. As a mysterious murder sets off a chain of events, Kantara immerses viewers in a world of intrigue and suspense, earning its place among the top crime thrillers of recent times.5. KGF: Chapter 2 - Amazon Prime VideoContinuing the saga of the blockbuster Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2 propels viewers back into the gritty world of Rocky, portrayed by Yash. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel delves deeper into Rocky's quest for power and dominance in the gold mines of Kolar. With the addition of formidable adversaries played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, KGF: Chapter 2 delivers adrenaline-fueled action and intense drama, cementing its status as a must-watch crime thriller.From high-octane action to gripping suspense, these South Indian crime thrillers offer something for every aficionado of the genre. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and embark on a thrilling cinematic journey through the heart of South India.