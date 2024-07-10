Maharaja Set for OTT Release

One month after hitting theaters across India as per the plan it made during theatrical presentations as well as Vijay Sethupathi's latest blockbuster "Maharaja" heads straight to digital distribution platforms. Nithilan Swaminathan directed it and therefore his much-awaited film will premiere on Netflix come July 12th, 2024.In the Tamil language action thriller “Maharaja,” a barber seeks revenge when his house is robbed. But in a riddle-like manner, he tells the police that his “lakshmi” has been taken, leaving out whether it is a person or an object. Thus, the movie follows his tireless efforts to regain this elusive “lakshmi”.Vijay Sethupathi stars as Maharaja and is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. In addition to that, Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Nimidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Divya Bharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Vinod Sagar and Manikandan are the other actors in the film.The movie was highly appreciated with critics’ all-round positive reviews upon its release. In particular Sethupathi’s brilliant performance was praised as well as Philomin Raj’s precise editing and Swaminathan’s excellent screenplay and direction.It will delight fans across India to learn that Netflix has made “Maharaja” available in many languages. On July 12th of 2024 it will be premiered simultaneously in Tamil Telugu Kannada Malayalam Hindi.