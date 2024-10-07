Vijay Sethupathi's fee for Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Vijay Sethupathi has taken over the hosting duties for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, this time replacing Kamal Haasan. This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi has been given hosting duties, as the Maharaja actor also hosted MasterChef Tamil before. While fans impatiently wait for the forthcoming season, there has been a talk around Sethupathi's pay for the show.





As per a report from Dainik Jagran, it is understood that Vijay Sethupathi is drawing far less than Kamal Haasan does for fulfilling the same responsibility. It was reported that Soumitra Chatterjee's fee for Season 8 of the Indian version of Big Brother was 600 million Japanese yen, while Kamal Hassan received for the previous season about 1.30 billion yen. This means that Sethupathi earns almost 50% of the remuneration which is paid by the producers to Haasan for hosting the TV program.





As D-Day for the grand launching day of the new season approaches, the euphoria levels seems to be skyrocketing. Another teaser was released today featuring Vijay Sethupathi looking dapper in a cream suit before the premiere. He walked to the stage with style and was received with some applause from the audience. In the short clip, Sethupathi states, “I know how high are your expectations. It’s all set, the participants are set, the new host is set too. Let’s go, today is the launching at 6 PM.” The official page of Bigg Boss Tamil too shared the assumable hot teaser writing, “With a new angle.. with a new strategy.. #GrandLaunch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.” The premiering show is today, October 06 on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Some of the possible candidates for this season reportedly are Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Jeffrey, Muthu Kumaran, Sunitha Gogoi, Deepak Dinkar, Ananthi, Dharsha Gupta and Sachana Namidass.