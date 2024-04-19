Family Star OTT Release Date Confirmed

Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star hit the screens recently and against all the expectations, the film received mixed reviews at the box office. Directed by Parasuram, the film is a family drama and huge amounts of Rs 100 crore were spent in the making of the film. But it couldn't even reach break even.





The latest reports on social media indicate that the film will make its digital debut on May 3. Prime Video is holding the post-theatrical streaming rights of Family Star. In the recent times, movies that did not do well at the box office are coming on the OTT earlier than expected.





Mrunal Thakur paired opposite Vijay in this flick. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Vasuki, Abhinaya, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. Ace producer Dil Raju bankrolled the film, while Gopi Sundar provided the tunes.