Vidya Vasula Aham Finally Releasing on OTT after skipping theatre

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have exciting news to anticipate as two much-awaited films gear up for digital premieres on popular OTT platforms. Recently, it was revealed that Varun Sandesh's upcoming film, "Chitram Choodara," has chosen to forego its traditional theatrical release in favor of a digital premiere on ETV Win, scheduled for May 9, 2024. This decision marks a significant shift in distribution strategies, reflecting the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.





In addition to Chitram Choodara, another eagerly awaited Telugu movie, "Vidya Vasula Aham," featuring Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar, has confirmed its debut on the prominent Telugu OTT platform, Aha. Originally slated for release during last year's Sankranthi season, the film's premiere date on Aha is yet to be announced, heightening anticipation among fans eager to witness its engaging narrative unfold.





Helmed by acclaimed director Manikanth Gelli, known for his work on "Thellavarithe Guruvaram," and produced by Lakshmi Navya Makkapati and Ranjith Kumar Kodali under the banner of Eternity Entertainment, "Vidya Vasula Aham" promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. With musical compositions by the talented Kalyani Malik, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. As the digital premiere dates draw closer, audiences can look forward to immersing themselves in the cinematic brilliance of these highly anticipated Telugu releases from the comfort of their homes.