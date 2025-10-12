Victoria Beckham Opens Up on Bullying, Body Image and Motherhood on Netflix

Global fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has opened up about her life’s most vulnerable moments — from being bullied as a child to her struggles with body image, self-doubt and motherhood — in a new three-part Netflix docuseries titled Victoria Beckham: Real Life Story.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the series traces Beckham’s transformation from “Posh Spice” to a respected figure in the global fashion industry, offering an unfiltered look at the price of fame and reinvention.

In the documentary, Beckham recalls being bullied during her school days and how those experiences left lasting scars. “I was never the popular girl,” she admits, adding that the ridicule she faced for her looks and weight made her determined to prove herself.

The series also sheds light on her long battle with body image and disordered eating in the early years of her fame. Beckham reveals she faced relentless public scrutiny over her appearance and endured harsh tabloid criticism. “I became obsessed with controlling how I looked — it was the only thing I could control,” she says in one emotional moment.

Beckham, now a mother of four, also opens up about the challenges of balancing family life with the demands of her fashion label. “There were times I felt like I was failing at both,” she confesses, reflecting on moments of exhaustion and guilt as she juggled motherhood with building her brand.

The series delves into the ups and downs of her fashion empire — including years of financial strain — and features candid interviews with her husband David Beckham and industry insiders. Despite the pressures, Beckham says her focus on resilience and reinvention helped her redefine herself beyond the Spice Girls image.

Critics have praised the documentary for its honesty and visual depth, while some note it remains carefully curated. Still, the series has struck a chord with audiences for highlighting how even global icons struggle with insecurity and identity.