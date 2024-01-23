Vicky Jain's Heartfelt Apology to Ankita Lokhande Wins Hearts

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 17,' Vicky Jain took a heartfelt approach to mend his relationship with wife Ankita Lokhande. The episode featured a touching moment where Vicky went down on his knees to apologize to Ankita during a media interaction within the confines of the Bigg Boss house.





During the interaction, the couple was questioned about their post-show plans, specifically if they intended to seek couple therapy to address any lingering issues. In response, Vicky expressed his commitment to making amends, stating, "Therapy yehin hain, I am going to just say sorry to her. I am sorry Manku, please forgive me for my mistakes."





Vicky went on to share insights into the unique dynamics of being confined within the Bigg Boss house, acknowledging that the intense environment sometimes makes individuals oblivious to their own mistakes. He reflected on the fact that being in isolation with Ankita for an extended period in the house and having no external perspectives had prevented them from realizing certain aspects of their relationship.





"This is the first time in 100 days that so many people are telling me the same thing and asking me the same question, which makes me realize that I was doing a few things which I shouldn't have done," Vicky admitted.





The emotional apology continued as Vicky emphasized that he is not the person his actions may have portrayed inside the house. He affirmed his unwavering support for Ankita, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be on 'Bigg Boss 17' and crediting Ankita for his presence on the show. "I am so thankful that I am on this show only because of her," he added.





The genuine and candid moment between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande not only resonated with viewers but also sparked discussions about the complexities of relationships under the scrutiny of reality television. As the couple navigates their journey on 'Bigg Boss 17,' audiences are left anticipating how this emotional revelation will impact their dynamics within the show and beyond.