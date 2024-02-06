Vicky Jain and Ankita getting divorced? Here's the truth

The recent stint of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 created waves of speculation regarding their relationship, with on-screen disagreements fueling rumors of marital discord. However, Vicky Jain has stepped forward to quash divorce speculations, emphasizing the enduring strength of their bond.





In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the businessman addressed the challenges portrayed on the reality show, asserting that despite the dramatic setting of Bigg Boss 17, he and Ankita share unwavering trust and are committed to staying together. Jain highlighted the disparity between the show's portrayal and their real-life harmony, stating, "Kisi ko alag nahi hona, rishta todna nahi hai" (No one is going to be separated, the relationship will not break).





Contrary to the divorce rumors, the couple was spotted enjoying a dinner date in the city shortly after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande, looking elegant in a red outfit, and Vicky Jain, sporting a black ensemble, radiated happiness as they posed for the paparazzi. The couple later hosted a house party attended by industry friends, further dispelling any speculations of a strained relationship.





Looking ahead, Vicky Jain has plans to focus on his business endeavors. Additionally, there are rumors suggesting his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, adding another layer of anticipation for fans. On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is gearing up for her film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' alongside Randeep Hooda. The theatrical release of the movie is scheduled for March 22, 2024.





With Vicky Jain's firm affirmation of their enduring bond and the couple's recent public appearances showcasing their happiness, it appears that the rumors surrounding their relationship have been put to rest. As they move forward, both personally and professionally, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem poised for a positive journey, dispelling any clouds of uncertainty that may have loomed over their relationship during their time on Bigg Boss 17.