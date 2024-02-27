Valari Direct OTT Release Confirmed

Valari, the upcoming Telugu horror thriller, is set to bypass traditional theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT platforms. Featuring Ritika Singh in the lead role, the film has secured its digital rights with ETV Win, scheduled for streaming starting March 6, 2024. Joining Singh is Sriram, a popular actor in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, portraying a pivotal character.Teaser InsightsA recently unveiled teaser for "Valari" promises an intense viewing experience. Ritika Singh's character finds herself trapped in a haunted house with a mysterious past connected to her. As she confronts various challenges within, the teaser hints at gripping suspense and chilling encounters, suggesting a thrilling ride ahead.Directorial VisionDirected by Mrithika Santhoshini, "Valari" also features esteemed actor Subbaraj in a significant role. The teaser teases audiences with glimpses of compelling thrills and intriguing plot developments, setting the stage for a tension-filled narrative. Ritika Singh delivers a captivating performance, showcasing her talent and dedication to her character.Sriram's RoleSriram portrays the character of a Navy officer in "Valari," although his presence in the teaser remains minimal. Both Singh and Sriram are optimistic about the film's success, with Sriram previously impressing audiences in "Pindam," now available for streaming on Aha. His return to the screen in "Valari" promises another riveting performance.Ritika Singh's CareerHaving made her Telugu debut with the successful film "Guru," opposite Venkatesh, Ritika Singh has garnered attention for her intense portrayals. While her subsequent ventures in Hindi and Telugu cinema varied in box office success, she remains admired for her commitment to challenging roles. With "Valari," audiences anticipate witnessing her prowess once again. Stay tuned for further updates on this intriguing project.