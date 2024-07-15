Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Earnings From Bigg Boss

Chandrika Dixit, the famous 'Vada Pav Girl' was one of the most discussed participants in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and she was evicted this week. Her eviction came after a harsh judgement from actor Anil Kapoor who hosts the show. Chandrika became the fifth participant to leave following Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.



Chandrika had entered the house with an aim of showing her true self which was different from what people saw on social media. However, during her short stint in the house, there were negative reviews and mixed emotions about her behavior towards other contestants. Many viewers blamed her for spreading hostility among others and also engaging in pointless confrontations.

Chandrika got fewest votes among all nominated competition including Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari during latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode leading to her elimination.

This eviction comes after a controversial episode where she attacked another contestant Vishal Pandey because of his derogatory comments about Kritika Malik. Host Anil Kapoor criticized Chandrika for practicing double standards while labelling her a victim.

Using sharp words against Anil Kapoor said that Aap ka iss ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai, koi stand nahi hai. Ek vaakya jo ho jaata ha use baar baar uchhal kar ek alag angle dene ka aapne humesha kaam kiya hai (You have no issues or stand in this house. You have always taken a single incident and repeatedly twisted it to give it a different angle).