Mandakini to Pariah: Must Watch July OTT Releases

Here are the latest releases that July has on the plate for all the movie buffs out there. Take a look what this month has in store.

Wild Wild Punjab – July 10 – Netflix – HindiGet ready for a riotous adventure through Wild Wild Punjab. Out on Netflix on July 10, the film follows the escapades of four drunken boys who have invaded the ex-girlfriend’s wedding of their friend. After a bad break-up, they are looking for some closure which leads them into several funny but chaotic series of events.36 Days – July 12 – SonyLiv – HindiSecrets could be fatal and 36 Days explores this theme in a gripping new series on SonyLiv. It premiers on July 12, promising to unearth hidden truths while providing suspense at every crossroad.Agnisakshi – July 12 – Netflix - TeluguNetflix brings us Agnisakshi, a romantic thriller drama premiering on the twelfth day of next month. There are no details regarding the story line other than that people are waiting patiently for what appears like one emotional drama after another.”Maharaja – Netflix – Tamil July 12thThe film is set in a quiet neighborhood and revolves around a middle-aged barber, who enjoys the respect of his people; he lives with his daughter Jothi and Lakshmi. When Maharaja reports an attack by a masked robber, the police dismiss his claims, challenging the authenticity of the incident. As he delves deeper into it, suspicions over his sanity deepen mystery about it further. The film is coming to Netflix on July 12th.Mandakini – Malayalam – Manorama Max July 12thAfter their marriage Aromal and Ambili start their married life in Mandakini which will be aired on Manorama Max on July 12th. However, there is an unforeseen event that disrupts their wedding night and perhaps poses new challenges for their family’s future. Just tune in and see how it all unfolds.Pariah: Vol 1 - Bengali - Hoichoi :July 12He lives alone and gets furious very fast—a man who dares to speak out against ill-treatment of stray dogs—this is what Pariah: Vol 1 is all about. It premiers on Hoichoi come July this year bringing to light his struggle against dog trafficking mafia that emphasizes rights and protection of those unable to voice themselves.Pill - Hindi – JioCinema :July 12JioCinema releases Pill on July 12 where Dr. Prakash, three whistle blowers stand up against powerful pharma giant Forever Cure. In addition, they want to expose corrupt nexus between pharmaceutical companies, middlemen as well as doctors for justice purposes. Can they bring justice?Showtime Season 1: Part 2 – Disney+ Hotstar – Hindi :July 12On Disney+ Hotstar Showtime season one returns for Part 2 on July 12. This epic drama is a glance at the world of Bollywood and brings out the nepotism, power struggles and ambitions that drive this multi-million dollar industry.Ekam – Kannada – July 13The series that will premiere on July 13th titled Ekam delves into the lives of people living in Karavali, a coastal belt of Karnataka. It is streaming on the site with the same name. , it tells local stories with universal appeal and timelessness reflecting human experiences which are far more than just for our times.