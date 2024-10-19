Uorfi Javed joins Playground S4 as a mentor on Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is thrilled to welcome the dynamic Uorfi Javed as an additional mentor in Playground S4. Renowned for her daring fashion statements and bold social media persona, Uorfi's entry is set to shake up the aspects of the show, introducing new challenges that will push contestants beyond their comfort zones. As they already face intense competition under the mentorship of powerhouses- Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Mythpat, and Mortal, Uorfi’s arrival promises to inject even more creativity and excitement, adding an exhilarating twist to the competition.

Playground S4 has already captivated viewers with its high-octane challenges, emotional drama created by the talented contestants. Uorfi’s approach will surely bring an added intensity level to the competition. With her keen eye for detail and emphasis on authenticity, contestants will elevate their game to impress her, raising the stakes significantly. This change in dynamics is set to ignite new rivalries, drama, and entertainment, ensuring viewers remain on the edge of their seats.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Uorfi shared, “It’s exciting to take on the role of mentor! Last year around I did visit Playground and the energy, the vibe was something different! I am eager to guide the budding gamers on their journey. This show is all about creativity, individuality, and breaking the mold, and I can’t wait to see how they step out of it. My goal is to inspire them to express themselves authentically and stay true to themselves, both in gameplay and personal styles. Let the games begin!”

Buckle up for an unforgettable ride as Uorfi Javed joins Playground S4, raising the stakes and bringing her signature style to the show. Presented by Hero MotoCorp and co-powered by Tecno, the gaming and entertainment franchise is streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.