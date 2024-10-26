ChandraBabu Naidu back on Balayya talk show

Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 is a thrilling program that many of its fans are waiting for. The series is watched by many avid fans especially as it comes with the unique combination of nostalgia, laughter, emotions and a lot more as AHA brings the new season live starting today at 8:30PM. The new season introduced a new sequel in an animated promo that showed “Nandamuri Balakrishna” (NBK) showing superpowers at its best.

The first episode features Chandrababu Naidu, who serves as the AP Chief Minister, as the special guest while the show is aptly called Idi Balayya Panduga. Fans will be taken on a trip down memory lane reliving some of the greatest moments of Balakrishna including his famous role in Bobbili Simham while hoping that NBK would once again reprise such iconic roles as well as have a few jokes at Naidu’s expense.

Chandrababu Naidu puts a humorous twist to things as he attempts to buy groceries for only 500 rs- something completely absurd for a politician, a side of him that has never been shown to the public before. This is one of the instances where the companionship of NBK and CBN will enhance the viewers’ experience.

The two will, nonetheless speak about other events in detail including some of the difficulties Naidu has recently faced during Rajahmundry Jail, portraying a more serious side of the episode.

The first season premiere of the fourth season of the show Unstoppable with NBK is going to fill the audience with a lot of emotions including nostalgia, humor and reality based narratives. Make sure you catch this thrilling opening of Season 4 on Aha Video!