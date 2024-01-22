Animal OTT Release With Deleted Scenes?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix starting January 26. However, the online version comes with an intriguing twist—it will be an extended cut of the theatrical release, including some previously deleted scenes. The extended cut is expected to offer audiences an even deeper dive into the narrative.Extended Cut Details:The theatrical version of "Animal" had a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed in an interview that the Netflix version would be longer, adding approximately eight minutes to the runtime, making it a total of 209 minutes. This extended cut will incorporate scenes that were omitted from the theatrical release, providing fans with new layers to the story.Inclusion of Deleted Scenes:Among the deleted scenes that will be integrated into the extended cut, the spotlight falls on sequences featuring Rashmika Mandanna's character, Geetanjali Singh. The addition of these scenes is expected to enhance the overall viewing experience, offering fresh perspectives and insights into the narrative.Strategy and Audience Engagement:The decision to release an extended cut on a digital platform is a strategic move often employed to attract viewers, even those who have already seen the theatrical release. By incorporating additional content, filmmakers aim to create renewed interest and entice audiences to revisit the film to discover the previously unseen elements.Backdrop and Controversies:"Animal" revolves around a toxic father-son relationship and stars Ranbir Kapoor, alongside an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Prithviraj, and Anil Kapoor. Despite facing criticism for its perceived misogyny and excessive violence, the film achieved significant box office success, crossing the Rs 900 crore mark. The controversies surrounding the film did not hinder its commercial performance.Sequel Announcement:Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor have already announced a sequel to "Animal," titled "Animal Park," indicating their continued collaboration in the cinematic realm.The digital premiere of "Animal" on Netflix with an extended cut brings an added layer of excitement for fans of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. The inclusion of deleted scenes promises a fresh perspective on the narrative, making it an enticing watch for both those who have seen the theatrical version and new audiences eager to explore the extended storyline.