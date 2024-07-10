Trisha makes OTT debut with Brinda

In anticipation of Brinda, its much-hyped original series, SonyLIV has released the teaser trailer. The renowned actress Trisha makes her OTT debut on it. Airing exclusively on SonyLIV starting from August 2nd, 2024 directed by Surya Vengala is “Brinda.”





Eerily spooky images of a dark ritual are shown as the teaser begins: a small girl is held down and seemingly being prepared for a human sacrifice. In a ghostly voice-over we learn how anger, betrayal and hatred reside within humans; revealing that confronting such vices is not our true fight but rather keeping our goodness pure.





Then comes several tense happenings that will keep you at the edge of your seat. The chilling atmosphere is intensified by visuals of distressed persons and many corpses towards the end. As Trisha appears to be an investigative officer in this labyrinth of sensational crimes.





The star cast also includes Sai Kumar, Amani, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ravindra Vijay among others as Surya Vengala directs “Brinda.” On August 2nd, 2024 SonyLIV’s exclusive premieres will be available in multiple languages with Brinda being one of them – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi Marathi and Bengali are there too.