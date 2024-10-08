Top 7 Tamil Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Films come in different varieties of characterization and structure with thrilling narratives and suspenseful intriguing plots. Here is a shortlist of the Tamil thrillers recommended for viewing without leaving your home.





1. Jai Bhim





Cast: Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan K.





Director: TJ Gnanavel





IMDb Rating: 8.7/10





Crime attacks, reducing crime, arresting criminals and punishing them are some of the controversial themes addressed in the film Jai Bhim; there is also a fight for human rights as depicted in the Indian film. Suriya is a man who embodies these virtues through his role as a human rights lawyer who is bent on ensuring that a tribal man known as Rajakannu gets justice after an unfortunate event how he is killed. The film is very appealing because of its emotional and social aspects in the society.





5. Imaikkaa Nodigal





Cast: Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap





Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu





IMDb Rating: 7.3/10





Anjali, a CBI officer who is the protagonist of this enthralling suspense flick, is on the hunt for a kidnapper cum serial killer. Things get more complicated as her personal and professional lives come in contact with each other, making the last parts of the story progressively more thrilling than the previous ones.





6. Master





Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan





Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj





IMDb Rating: 7.4/10





The film Master is of mixed genre, it entails action and thriller revolving around an alcoholic professor who takes up a post in a school for delinquent boys. There, he battles with a gangster who is preying upon the children, which provides a good mix of what’s fun and what’s sad.





7. Raththam





Cast: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha





Director: C. S. Amudhan





IMDb Rating: 6.3/10





The protagonist in Raththam, a once reknown private investigator turned functional alcoholic is drawn back to the life he retreated from when his mentor’s son dies unexpectedly. As he starts to unravel a web of conspiracy surrounding an unexplained killing spree, the film also explores his personal demons in honor of his commitment to see justice served.





