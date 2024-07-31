Top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per the latest updates from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, it seems to be Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik,Kritika Malik and Naezy are battling it out to emerge top seven contestants in the competition alongside Ranvir Shorey.







There are only some days remaining before we know who will win on Bigg Boss OTT 3 finally and take away the prize money along with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Trophy.





There has been much speculation among fans about which housemate will make it into the top five and eventually walk away with BB OTT 3. Amidst all this excitement we have updates on who made it among the best five finalists.





The final task was nomination splitting the house into two teams:





Team A: Ranvir Shorey;Naezy;Kritika Malick

Team B: Sana Makbul;Lovekesh Kataria;Sai Ketan Rao





As sanchalak of last nominations task already nominated by Armaan Malik. Sana Makbul,Lavakesh kataria and sai keten rao were defeated in the challenge hence their nominations for eviction followed.Team A composed of Naezy,Kritika Mallick and Ranvir Shorey emerged winners of the competition, thus automatically securing a place in the first three finalists of BB OTT 3.





The First Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss OTT 3





Ranvir Shorey

Kritika Malik

Naezy





As we wait for the grand finale, one big question remains: Who do you think will emerge as winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Kindly share with us what you think about it in the comment box below.