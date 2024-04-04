Disney Plus Hotstar: Only one Telugu show in Top 10

Save The Tigers Season 2, which is presently streaming on Disney + Hotstar, turns out to be one of the biggest blockbuster shows not just in the South but across India. The magnificent success has catapulted the show and the franchise into the top 3 web shows on any OTT platform in India. This is one of the biggest achievements in recent times by filmmaker and showrunner Mahi V Raghav who has pioneered the content on OTT.Thanking the audience for the phenomenal success, Mahi expressed gladness that the franchise has cruised into becoming the top 3 shows across any OTT platforms in India. “I am glad that the Save The Tigers franchise has become an impactful web series to binge-watch. The first two seasons of the show certainly left viewers wanting more. I believe comedy shows are considered family films, and if nicely woven around ‘marriage and relationship’ they can never go wrong,” explains Mahi.Save the Tigers Season 1 and Season 2 have proved that the show has the prospective for multiple seasons. Buoyed by this, the writing and pre-production work for Season 3 has already begun, and the show may go on floors in June 2024. Given this, Three Autumn Leaves, Mahi’s production house, is inviting aspiring writers and filmmakers to send in their scripts and ideas. If the write-ups have the potential, they shall be developed while honouring the writer’s contribution.