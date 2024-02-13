Top 10 Must-Watch Telugu Web Series on OTT Platforms

In recent years, Telugu web series have witnessed a surge in popularity, captivating audiences with their compelling storylines, stellar performances, and high production values. With a plethora of options available on various OTT platforms, choosing what to watch can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through the vast array of content, here's a curated list of the top 10 Telugu web series that are a must-watch:





1. "Locked" (Aha): A gripping psychological thriller, "Locked" follows the story of Dr. Anand, a neurosurgeon who finds himself trapped in his own house with a dead body and no memory of the events leading up to it. As he struggles to unravel the truth, dark secrets from his past resurface, leading to a thrilling climax.





2. "Masti's" (Amazon Prime Video): A rib-tickling comedy-drama, "Masti's" revolves around the lives of four friends who embark on a hilarious journey filled with laughter, love, and friendship. With its quirky characters and witty dialogues, this series promises non-stop entertainment.





3. "CommitMental" (Aha): A heartwarming romantic comedy, "CommitMental" follows the tumultuous love story of Phani and Anu, who find themselves caught in a web of misunderstandings and miscommunications. As they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, viewers are treated to moments of laughter, romance, and nostalgia.





4. "Sin" (ZEE5): A gritty crime thriller, "Sin" explores the dark underbelly of society through the intertwined stories of four individuals whose lives are irrevocably changed by a series of tragic events. With its suspenseful plot and intense performances, this series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end.





5. "Bhargav's Drona" (Aha): An action-packed drama, "Bhargav's Drona" follows the journey of a young man named Bhargav, who dreams of becoming a renowned martial artist like his idol Bruce Lee. Filled with adrenaline-pumping fight sequences and inspirational moments, this series is a must-watch for fans of martial arts films.





6. "Pitta Kathalu" (Netflix): An anthology of four interconnected stories, "Pitta Kathalu" explores the complexities of love, betrayal, and redemption in modern-day society. With its stellar ensemble cast and thought-provoking narratives, this series offers a compelling glimpse into the human condition.





7. "Mail" (Aha): A riveting mystery thriller, "Mail" follows the story of an aspiring filmmaker who receives a mysterious email containing footage of a gruesome crime. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers a web of deceit and intrigue that threatens to consume him.





8. "Amrutham Dhvitheeyam" (ZEE5): A delightful sitcom, "Amrutham Dhvitheeyam" continues the adventures of the beloved characters Amrutham and Anji from the iconic Telugu TV series "Amrutham." With its quirky humor and endearing characters, this series is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the original show.





9. "Super Over" (Aha): A fast-paced sports thriller, "Super Over" follows the adrenaline-fueled journey of three small-time criminals who get embroiled in a high-stakes cricket betting racket. With its gripping plot twists and intense action sequences, this series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end.





10. "The Baker and the Beauty" (Amazon Prime Video): A heartwarming romantic drama, "The Baker and the Beauty" tells the story of a humble baker who falls in love with a famous actress and the challenges they face in their quest for happily ever after. With its charming characters and feel-good moments, this series is a delightful watch for romantics at heart.





Whether you're in the mood for thrills, laughs, or romance, these top 10 Telugu web series have something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready for hours of binge-worthy entertainment on your favorite OTT platform!