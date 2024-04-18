Tillu Square OTT Release Date Confirmed





DJ Tillu, which is one of the most popular films in the last couple of years, has recently got a sequel called Tillu Square. This film was a huge hit at the box office and went on to collect around 100 crore rupees at the box office. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, the film made Siddhu Jonnalagadda a star and also a Tier 2 hero who entered the 100 crore club.



Though many have watched the film in the theatres, most of them are waiting to watch it again on the OTT and here are those details for you. Tillu Square is said to be streaming from April 26 on Netflix. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.



Prince Cecil, Neha Sshetty, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma and others in pivotal roles. Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas backed this blockbuster film. Achu Rajamani, Ram Miriyala and Bheems Ceciroleo are the music directors.



