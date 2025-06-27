Thug Life's Early OTT Move Leads to Rs 25 Lakh Fine and Reduced Digital Revenue

Director Mani Ratnam's Thug Life features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha in the lead roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office, turning out to be a huge disaster.



During the Thug Life promotions, Kamal Haasan announced that the movie would stream on OTT only eight weeks after its theatrical release. Following its dismal box office performance, rumors circulated that Thug Life would have an early digital release. Netflix had acquired the film's digital rights.



Thug Life is reportedly going against the norm in North India, where a mandatory eight-week gap exists between theatrical and OTT releases. Any film breaching this rule is typically not allowed to be released in national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis). Thug Life broke the rule, violating the standard industry window.



Consequently, multiplex chains have reportedly imposed a Rs 25 lakh penalty on the producers for violating the norms or breaching the agreement.



A few days ago, Mani Ratnam apologized to the audience for failing to live up to their expectations.

