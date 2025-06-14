Thug Life Struggles: Netflix Seeks Price Cut, Earlier Streaming Date Looms

Director Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, was released in theatres on June 5, 2025. The film failed to create magic at the box office.

Thug Life's digital rights were bagged by Netflix.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that Netflix is renegotiating Thug Life's post-theatrical streaming deal.

Earlier, Netflix had offered a fair deal, but now, it seems they have proposed a reduction of 20-25 percent from the original deal of Rs 130 Cr.



The film received mixed reviews after its release and also underperformed at the box office.



Previously, the film was scheduled to stream eight weeks after its release; now, it's likely to be preponed or advanced to just four weeks.

If the streaming date is advanced, it has to be seen how early the OTT premiere will be.



Thug Life features Simbu, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, and Ashok Selvan, among others. Its music is by AR Rahman.

