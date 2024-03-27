Squid Games to Extraordinary Attorney Woo: IMBD's Highly Rated Korean Dramas

IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, recently released a list of 20 most popular Korean dramas. These 20 titles have consistently been the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.





Hwang Dong-hyuk 's series Squid Game , starring Lee Jung-jae , Park Hae-soo , Hoyeon , and Oh Yeong-su among others, is #1 on the list. The show became an international sensation, winning five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The much-awaited second season of the show is set to premiere later this year.





The Quintessential K-Drama List: 20 Most Popular Korean Shows on IMDb:



1. Squid Game

2. All of Us Are Dead

3. Kingdom

4. Crash Landing on You

5. Sweet Home

6. Hellbound

7. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

8. Vincenzo

9. The Glory

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

11. My Name

12. Alchemy of Souls

13. The Silent Sea

14. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

15. King the Land

16. Itaewon Class

17. Descendants of the Sun

18. Mr. Sunshine

19. True Beauty

20. Stranger