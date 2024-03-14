Where Can I watch Oscar-Winning Film The Zone Of Interest

The 2024 Oscars witnessed a tight race among contenders, with only three films clinching multiple awards and creating a buzz like no other. However, as is often the case with acclaimed A24 productions, limited theatrical releases leave OTT platforms as the ultimate saviors for eager viewers.





Now that the dust has settled on the award season, "The Zone Of Interest," which bagged Oscars for Best International Feature and Best Sound, is gearing up for a digital debut, bringing its gripping narrative straight to audiences' homes.





Presently, for viewers in the West and the USA, the film is accessible in VOD format on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. Soon, it will also make its way to mainstream OTT platforms, ensuring a broader reach and accessibility for cinephiles worldwide.





According to industry reports, the film is slated to land on Max from April 5th, catering to a diverse audience eager to delve into its compelling storyline. However, for Indian viewers, the streaming platform remains uncertain, with speculations leaning towards SonyLIV or Prime Video based on previous distribution patterns. Yet, official confirmation is still awaited.





As for the plot, "The Zone Of Interest" offers a harrowing glimpse into the lives of a family dwelling adjacent to the horrors of Auschwitz. Set against the backdrop of the infamous concentration camp, the narrative revolves around Rudolf Höss, the camp commandant, who leads a seemingly idyllic life with his wife and children amid the atrocities surrounding them.





While Höss goes about his daily routine, overseeing the construction of new crematoria, the film delves into the chilling dichotomy between domestic tranquility and the unfathomable evil lurking just beyond their doorstep. With a haunting portrayal of the collision between ordinary existence and unimaginable horror, "The Zone Of Interest" promises to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling and thought-provoking themes.