The most difficult part was calling 'cut,' as both of them were so mesmerizing, says BB3 director Anees Bazmee

At the recent launch of the much-anticipated song "Ami Je Tomar," director Anees Bazmee shared his remarkable experience of working with cinematic legends Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.





Bazmee expressed, “Choreographer Chinni Prakash was extremely tense when I told him about the song. He said he had to do something extraordinary to go beyond everyone’s expectations since it’s an already iconic song. He expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of classical dance forms, showcasing both so beautifully.”





He continued, “When the shooting started, the most difficult part was calling 'cut,' as both of them were so mesmerizing throughout that we didn’t want to cut the magic they were creating on set. The whole set was in awe; even the light man forgot everything and was so engrossed in watching them. Those five days of shooting were an unforgettable experience for the whole crew. Thanks to Bhushan ji for such a grand and magnificent set.”





Bazmee faced a unique challenge during editing: “It came out so beautifully that it became very tough for me to decide which part to edit and which should be kept. But I decided to keep the whole song without cutting or editing any part of it. Words will fall short to describe these two legends and the kind of magic they created. I’m so thankful!”





For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri coming together for the first time, set to release on November 1.