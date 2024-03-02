Netflix gets permission to stream controversial show

Netflix is set to unveil the truth behind the infamous 2012 crime that sent shockwaves across the nation. The documentary, "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth," delves into the chilling Sheena Bora murder case. For the first time, Indrani Mukerjea opens up exclusively about Bora's demise, shedding light on the haunting events surrounding the case. The anticipation for the documentary soared with the release of its initial poster, featuring a partially obscured visage of Indrani.

Originally scheduled to premiere on February 23 on Netflix, the documentary faced a setback following instructions from the Bombay High Court. The court mandated a week's postponement and requested a special screening for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to address concerns regarding potential bias in ongoing legal proceedings. Following compliance with the court's directives, the documentary made its debut today, February 29.

The CBI voiced apprehensions about the documentary potentially influencing the ongoing trial of the Sheena Bora murder case. Consequently, Netflix acquiesced to the High Court's order, delaying the release of "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth."

Featuring insights from Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, as well as legal experts and former journalists, the documentary delves into the intricate dynamics of the Mukerjea family and their underlying motivations. Promising unseen glimpses of Indrani's former husband, Peter Mukerjea, and his son Rahul Mukerjea, the documentary also includes unsettling call recordings involving Indrani, Peter, and Rahul.