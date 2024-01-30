The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix Unveils Shocking Revelations

Netflix is set to unravel the chilling and enigmatic story of one of the most infamous crimes that gripped the world—the Sheena Bora murder case of 2012. Titled "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth," this documentary promises an exclusive and candid narrative directly from the central figure, Indrani Mukerjea.In a first look at the documentary, Netflix released a compelling poster featuring the half-covered face of Indrani Mukerjea, creating an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue. The documentary, scheduled for release on February 23, 2024, on Netflix, is poised to shed light on the intricate details of the Sheena Bora murder case that shook India.Indrani Mukerjea, a former high-profile media personality and co-founder of INX Media, was accused of murdering her daughter Sheena. The case involved shocking revelations and complexities, leading to Indrani's arrest. Her then-husband, Peter Mukerjea, a British business tycoon, was also embroiled in the case."The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" is expected to feature exclusive interviews with Indrani Mukerjea herself, along with her other children, Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora. The documentary will also include insights from lawyers, former journalists, and unseen images of Peter and his son Rahul Mukerjea. A disturbing call recording involving Indrani, Peter, and Rahul is promised to be revealed.The Sheena Bora murder case remains a complex and ongoing legal saga. Despite spending six years in jail, Indrani Mukerjea continues to face trials for her daughter's murder. The Supreme Court's decision to grant her bail in 2022 acknowledged the prolonged nature of the case, signaling that its resolution is likely to be protracted.As Netflix prepares to unravel the layers of the Sheena Bora murder case, "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" is expected to provide a deep dive into the dysfunctional family dynamics, shocking motives, and unprecedented events that surrounded this heinous crime. The documentary aims to offer viewers an exclusive and riveting insight into one of the most notorious criminal cases in recent history.