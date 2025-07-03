The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on Sony LIV Review

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case premieres on July 4, 2025, exclusively on Sony LIV. Directed by National Award-winner Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment under Sameer Nair, this political thriller stars Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the IPS officer who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The ensemble cast includes Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, along with Bagavathi Perumal, Shafeeq Mustafa, and Danish Iqbal in prominent roles.

Plot

The story begins in the aftermath of one of India’s darkest days — May 21, 1991, when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The series follows the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Officer D.R. Kaarthikeyan, as they undertake the massive task of uncovering the conspiracy. The team sifts through coded calls, secret letters, and travels across rally grounds, airports, and safe houses in pursuit of the assassins.

Analysis

The Hunt is based on journalist Anirudhya Mitra’s book, “Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassins.” Staying close to actual events, the series also incorporates dramatic elements to keep viewers engaged.

While the narrative moves at a steady pace, it occasionally slows when the investigation hits dead ends. The show effectively captures the immense pressure faced by the officers. However, viewers unfamiliar with Sri Lanka’s civil war and the LTTE’s role may find some parts difficult to follow.

Performances

The standout strength of the show is its performances. Amit Sial delivers a restrained and intense portrayal of Kaarthikeyan. Sahil Vaid and Bagavathi Perumal lend solid support, while the rest of the cast contributes to a grounded and authentic ensemble performance.

Verdict

If you're a fan of true crime or spy thrillers, The Hunt is a must-watch. It’s a gripping look into one of the most complex investigations in Indian history. So grab your snacks and prepare to relive a turbulent chapter of the past.

Cheeram Kanishka Yadav, intern from University of Hyderabad