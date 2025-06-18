The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Series to Stream on Sony LIV from July 4

A gripping new political thriller based on the real-life investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is set to premiere on Sony LIV on July 4. Titled The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, the series brings to screen one of India's most high-profile criminal investigations, adapted from the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Produced by Sony LIV in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, the series is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. The story delves deep into the complexities of the manhunt that followed the tragic assassination in 1991, highlighting a web of espionage, intelligence lapses, shifting loyalties, and the immense human cost of justice.

The series stars Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), alongside Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, and others in key roles representing the investigative forces. The ensemble cast also includes Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, Shruthy Jayan, and B Sai Dinesh, bringing authenticity and depth to the story.

Co-written by Kukunoor, Rohit Banawalikar, and Sriram Rajan, The Hunt promises an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the pursuit of justice following one of the most significant political assassinations in Indian history.

The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Sony LIV starting July 4.