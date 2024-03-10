Kardashian Season 5: What to expect





The Kardashian-Jenner clan is gearing up for a new chapter as their hit documentary series, The Kardashians, enters a new era. The fifth season of the beloved show is set to debut on Hulu on May 23, with Indian viewers being able to catch it on Disney+ Hotstar.A Glimpse into the New EraA teaser trailer released on March 8 on the streamer's YouTube page offered a glimpse into the Kardashian sisters' new journey. Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kim, and their mother Kris Jenner were featured against a desert backdrop, dressed in flowing nude outfits. Social media buzzed with comparisons between their attire and the aesthetics of iconic science fiction series like Star Wars and Dune.Kylie, who went public with her relationship with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet last September, was seen wearing a nude head covering along with her halter gown.Life in the Kardashian-Jenner FamilyThe teaser hinted at a whirlwind life for the Kardashian-Jenner family, with scenes of Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim gathered around a campfire, gazing up at the starry sky. The description teased that life in their family reaches new heights of excitement, from the glitz of Hollywood to the joys of parenthood. Under Kris' watchful eye, the sisters navigate the challenges of sibling rivalry.Season Four HighlightsIn the season four finale of The Kardashians, viewers got a glimpse of Kourtney and Travis Barker's sex reveal party from the previous June, during which Kourtney was pregnant. Their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was born on November 1, marking their first child together and Kourtney's fourth overall.Reflecting on the YearDuring the show, Kourtney reflected on the blessings of the past year, including celebrating her first wedding anniversary. She described it as an incredible year filled with blessings. Meanwhile, Kylie and Kendall shared their own perspectives, with Kylie expressing gratitude for an amazing year, while Kendall acknowledged the challenges of her Saturn return.As anticipation builds for the new season, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the Kardashian-Jenner saga, poised to witness their adventures and triumphs on screen.