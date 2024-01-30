Telugu Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Goes to Hollywood with Monkey Man





Telugu actress Sobhita Dhulipala, renowned for her notable performances in Telugu cinema with titles like "Major," "Goodachari," "Ramana Raghav 2.0," and "The Night Manager," is set to make her Hollywood debut. The talented actress has consistently captivated audiences with her acting prowess, and now she is ready to charm international audiences.Her Hollywood debut comes with the action-packed thriller titled "Monkey Man," produced by Universal Pictures and directed by the talented Dev Patel. This cinematic venture not only marks Sobhita Dhulipala's entry into Hollywood but also reflects the seamless blend of Indian elements into the international narrative.In "Monkey Man," Sobhita shares the screen with Dev Patel, adding a unique dynamic to the film. The Director of Photography for this highly anticipated thriller is Sharone Meir, acclaimed for his work in award-winning films such as "Whiplash."The recently released trailer for "Monkey Man" has received widespread appreciation from movie enthusiasts, showcasing Sobhita Dhulipala's versatility and the film's intriguing storyline. As audiences eagerly anticipate this cinematic venture, stay tuned for more engaging updates on Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood debut in "Monkey Man."