Tears, Taunts & Tarot: Emotions Soar as Finale Week Kicks Off on Rise and Fall

With just a week left until the grand finale, the Rise and Fall show witnessed a weekend packed with emotions, laughter, and fiery moments that kept viewers on the edge.

The drama began as Ashneer Grover entered the Red Room, immediately teasing Arbaaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma. He congratulated the contestants, especially Arbaaz for winning the Ticket to Finale. Reflecting on the moment, Arbaaz said, “Mai pure game mein dara nahi hoon, bindaas khel raha tha, lekin us din mai dara hua tha ki finale ke itni paas aake na chhoot jaaye.” Ashneer laughed, recalling Nikki’s earlier “bomb” move, and praised Arbaaz and Dhanashree’s strong bond, adding lighthearted jokes about sponsorships.

The weekend also revisited the Bali–Aaditya episode, leaving the Tower in splits. Ashneer commented on Aaditya’s clever moves outside the house, but Bali seemed visibly upset, calling it an “unfair plan.”

The Powerplay Weekend added a dose of fun, with Kiku Sharda dressing up as astrologer Bhavishyavani Kapoor, predicting the contestants’ futures and leaving everyone in splits. The segment ended with music, laughter, and an impromptu dance party — a rare moment of levity amid the tension of finale week.

Drama returned with the “Ticket to Go Home” twist, where contestants voted on who should go straight home. Akriti’s vote for Bali led to a heated reaction, with Bali calling her “cringe, rondu, and loser,” while Aaditya labeled him an “emotional manchild.” Bali and Aarush eventually received the most votes, though the exercise only intensified emotions.

This week, the Bigg Boss Tower remains divided between Workers — Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshiit — and Rulers — Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaaz Patel. With the finale just around the corner, the competition is set to get even fiercer.