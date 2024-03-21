Shirley to Anatomy of A Fall: New OTT This Week

As the weekend approaches, entertainment enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse array of new releases across various streaming platforms and cinemas. From adrenaline-pumping dramas to captivating biographies, Friday, March 22, 2024, promises to be a day filled with excitement for cinephiles.

OTT Releases:

1. Lootere – Disney+ Hotstar:

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta returns with yet another gripping drama, Lootere. Based on a true story, the show follows the hijacking of an Indian ship by Somalian pirates. With an ensemble cast including Vivek Gomber and Rajat Kapoor, Lootere is set to deliver an exhilarating viewing experience.

2. Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 – Netflix:

Join Mauricio Umansky and his daughters as they expand their real estate empire in the new episodes of Buying Beverly Hills. This binge-worthy series offers an inside look into the world of luxury real estate.

3. Lojja – Hoichoi:

Priyanka Sarkar stars in Lojja, a thought-provoking drama based on Samragnee Bandopadhyay's research paper highlighting the issue of verbal abuse faced by women. The series promises to shed light on important societal issues.

4. Anatomy of A Fall – Disney+ Hotstar:

Dive into the world of suspense with Anatomy of A Fall, a French legal drama that follows a writer suspected of murdering her husband. German actress Sandra Hüller leads the cast in this gripping thriller.

5. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana – Aha:

Mystery meets thriller in Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, as a young village detective unravels the mystery behind a series of murders. Starring Shiva Kandukuri and Rashi Singh, this Telugu film is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

6. Shirley – Netflix:

Regina King shines in Shirley, a biographical drama that chronicles the journey of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman to run for President of the United States. Directed by John Ridley, this Netflix film promises to be both inspiring and enlightening.

Theatrical Releases:

1. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

Randeep Hooda makes his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a Hindi drama based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. With Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles, this film offers a glimpse into the inspiring story of a national hero.

2. Madgaon Express:

Kunal Kemmu directs Madgaon Express, a comedy film that follows three friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn. Starring Divyenndu Sharma and Nora Fatehi, this light-hearted adventure promises plenty of laughs.

As the weekend unfolds, audiences have an abundance of entertainment options to choose from, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether streaming from the comfort of home or experiencing the magic of cinema on the big screen, Friday's releases are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.