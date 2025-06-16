Surveen Chawla Plays Contrasting Roles In Criminal Justice 4, Rana Naidu 2

Surveen Chawla is making waves in the OTT space with her powerful performances in two recently released web series — Criminal Justice: Season 4 and Rana Naidu: Season 2. Released within the span of a month, both shows have showcased Surveen in roles that are strikingly different from one another, yet equally compelling. Her ability to shift gears so seamlessly between characters has drawn widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

In Criminal Justice 4, Surveen steps into the shoes of a composed, emotionally layered character who finds herself entangled in a gripping legal drama. Her portrayal reflects restraint, intellect, and subtle strength, leaving a deep impact on viewers. In stark contrast, her role in Rana Naidu 2 is fiery, bold, and uninhibited — a woman navigating power dynamics with intensity and raw emotion. The two characters couldn't be more different, yet Surveen brings authenticity and depth to both.



Surveen Chawla’s impressive streak is set to continue, as she will next be seen in YRF’s highly anticipated web series Mandala Murders, slated to release on Netflix. In addition, she will also feature in Andhera, an upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video.

