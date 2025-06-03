Sunny Deol's Jaat Heads To Netflix On June 6

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's recent film, Jaat, is heading for its digital premiere. The film, which was released in theaters, is now all set to stream on Netflix from June 6. It is worth mentioning that the Hindi version of Jaat will be available for digital streaming on Netflix from June 6.

The film performed well at the box office, and it remains to be seen how the audience will receive it on OTT.



Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, boasts a stellar cast including Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineeth Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Ajay Ghosh, and Ravi Shankar. Jaat was jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.



Jaat will also have a sequel. "You have given so much love to my film ‘Jaat’, I promise ‘Jaat 2’ will be even better. I often come to the mountains to unwind because I love being surrounded by the grandeur of nature," Sunny Deol said recently.

