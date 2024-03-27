Sunil Grover on tiff with Kapil Sharma: It's a publicity stunt

Sunil Grover has recently shed light on his past rift with Kapil Sharma, humorously suggesting that it was all a well-orchestrated publicity stunt they devised for Netflix even before the streaming giant entered the Indian market. The duo, who famously collaborated on The Kapil Sharma Show, have come together after seven years for The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a pre-show press conference, they addressed the much-talked-about altercation, with Sunil playfully insinuating that it was all part of a scripted plan concocted years ago.During the conference, Sunil quipped, "We were seated on the flight and we learned that Netflix was coming to India. So, something like this happened, and it turned into a good publicity stunt," teasingly referring to their infamous spat.Adding to the banter, Kapil mentioned that Sunil had been occupied with various projects at the time, making their reunion difficult. Sunil chimed in, expressing his delight at returning to work with Kapil and his team, stating that it felt like a homecoming.The teasers for the show have already hinted at Sunil's comeback as Gutthi, a character beloved by fans. In the first episode, he is seen teasing Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, promising entertaining moments ahead.The history between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover dates back to their time on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Sunil gained immense popularity for his portrayals of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. However, their professional relationship hit a snag in October 2017 during a flight from Australia to Mumbai, following which Sunil parted ways with the show. Reports circulated alleging that Kapil, supposedly under the influence, was involved in a physical altercation with Sunil during the flight. This incident led to Sunil's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, marking a significant moment in their professional dynamics.