Harom Hara OTT Release Date Confirmed

Telugu streaming platform Aha Video will present Harom Hara for its world digital premiere on July 11, 2024. The film released in theaters last month and received mix to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.Plot and SettingSet in the Kuppam of 1989, Harom Hara tells the story of a man who after losing his job and facing financial ruin is forced into illegal arms trade. In doing so, he becomes one of the biggest arms lords in south India-immersed deep into the underworld.Cast and CrewGnanasagar Dwaraka has written and directed Harom Hara which features Sudheer Babu, Malvika Sharma, Sunil, Jayaprakash, Ravi Kale, Arjun Gowda, Lallo Lakshman & Praneet Hanumanthwo as the leading actors.Critical ReceptionIt is an ambitious period drama that critics have commended because of it. However much this story is good or bad but routine at times; the movie has been acclaimed for its notable performance with great technicalities around. This includes well-executed mass scenes and action sequences that make it stand out.Production DetailsThe music for Harom Hara is composed by Chauhan Bharadwaj while Aravind Viswanathan has done cinematography for the film and Raviteja Girijala edited it. It was presented by Ramesh Kumar G whereas Sumanth G Naidu produced under Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner.On July 11th , 2024 be sure to catch up with Harom Hara’s digital premiere on Aha Video.