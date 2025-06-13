Subham Premieres on Jio Hotstar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production, Subham, was released in theaters on May 9, 2025. The film is directed by Praveen Kandregula, who rose to fame with Cinema Bandi.



Following its theatrical run, Subham has now made its digital premiere.

Currently, Subham is available for digital streaming on Jio Hotstar in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It remains to be seen how Subham will perform on OTT.



Subham features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and Shalini Kondepudi in key roles. Samantha also makes a guest appearance in Subham. The film is produced under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner.

