Starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar premieres soon on Netflix

Netflix and acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey are joining forces once again to bring the high-octane crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to audiences. In the lead-up to the film's release, Netflix has unveiled an intense behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the film.





Produced by Friday Storytellers, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajeev Mehta. This first look gives a glimpse of the powerful performances delivered by the cast, giving viewers a preview of the compelling suspense, and high-stakes pursuit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final moments.





This exclusive behind-the-scenes look sets the stage for a gripping experience ahead, leaving audiences eager for the film’s global release on Netflix.





Story, Script & Direction: Neeraj Pandey

Screenplay: Neeraj Pandey and Vipul K Rawal

Producer: Shital Bhatia

Produced By: A Friday Storytellers Production

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz